Juba County Legislative Council impeaches chair over ‘incompetence’

Members of the Juba County Legislative Council in Central Equatoria State have impeached their chairperson, Robert Mila Idris, in a vote of no confidence over allegations of incompetence.

A county legislative council is a local government body tasked with powers to make by laws within its jurisdiction, as well as supervise and oversee the performance of the executive council.

David Pitia Yohana, the spokesperson of the Legislative Council, said the councilors have notified the chairperson for failing to call a meeting after 14 days in required by the Conduct of Business Regulation 2023.

According to Pitia, the Council notified the chairperson of the committee that 25 out of the 35 members have impeached him in a vote of no confidence in an extraordinary meeting on 23rd July.

He said one of the councilors raised a motion based on Article 20, paragraph 14 of the Council’s Internal Regulations and Article 42, paragraph 2 of the Local Government Act of 2009.

“I’m standing here to inform you of the decision taken by The Honourable councilors of Juba County concerning the vote of no confidence to honorable. Chairperson Robert Mila John Idris,” he said, speaking in Juba.

“The reason why we came up with this decision is concerning the incompetence of the chairperson, and how the last meeting this house held was on the 28th of January 2024.”

“That was the last day when the honorable Council has passed the budget of Juba County, since then up to date. The Honorable Chairperson did not call for the meeting which is the general sitting.”

Eye Radio contacted the impeached local government councilor several times for comment on the situation, but his phone went unanswered.

David Pitia Jada has been elected as Acting Chairperson of the Juba Council Legislative Council, and the legislative body said it requests the commissioner and executive directors to cooperate and coordinate with him until a new chairperson is elected.

