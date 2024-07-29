On Martyrs Day, US Embassy recalls USAID staff who died in service of South Sudan

The United States Embassy in South Sudan remembers six staff of the US development agency (USAID), who lost their lives while serving the South Sudanese people during the struggle for independence, ahead of the Martyrs Day.

The deceased USAID staff include John Michael Granville, a top USAID diplomat, and his driver Abdel Rahman Abbas, who were both assassinated in a terrorist attack in Khartoum on January 1, 2008.

Others are four USAID staff Andrew Tombe, Baudoin Tally, Dominic Morris, and Chaplain Lako, who were reportedly executed by a military tribunal in September 1992.

“We recall six colleagues serving with the United States Agency for International Development who made the ultimate sacrifice in 1992 and 2008 working to help the people of this country prior to its independence,” the embassy said in a statement.

“They will never be forgotten and have an eternal place of honor in the history of U.S. engagement to help the South Sudanese people.”

“We honor their memories by standing with all those in South Sudan who work for peace, democracy, human rights, and a better future for all.”

In June 5, 2023, the U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler unveiled a refurbished monument to honor the former USAID staff.

Before his assassination in January 2008, Granville pioneered a project to provide South Sudanese with communication service including thousands of radios powered by generators and solar panels.

He also established Sudan Radio Service (now Eye Radio) – an independent broadcaster to equip listeners with the knowledge and tools to participate more fully in the peace-making, reconciliation, and development processes of Sudan.

Granville was attacked and killed immediately with his driver Abdel Rahman Abbas by two gunmen while being driven home from a New Year’s Eve party at the British Embassy in Khartoum.

According to Amnesty International, the other four staff were convicted of treason in secret military tribunal by the Sudanese government and executed in early September 1992.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Juba County Legislative Council impeaches chair over ‘incompetence’ Previous Post