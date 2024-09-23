Juba commissioner warns herders in Lobonok to keep away from farms

The Commissioner of Juba County has told cattle owners in Lobonok Payam to keep their animals away from farmlands or face imprisonment over crop destruction.

Emmanuel Ezborn Tete was addressing a recent influx of cows into most of the payams of the county.

The herders include the Ambororo nomads who entered Rokon and other areas and are said to be disrupting farming efforts.

Mr. Ezborn warned that once found destroying crops, a cattle owner would be asked to pay for the damages or face imprisonment for the losses.

“We don’t want to see cattle destroying crops because they discourage the farmers from working. We have laws that guide the management of cattle. When we confiscate your cow, you will pay for the damages caused to the garden,” he said, speaking in Lobonok on Saturday.

The Ambororo nomads who migrated from the semi-arid regions of Chad and Central Africa Republic are known to wander in parts of the Equatoria region, where there have been reports of deadly skirmishes with the local populations.

In Ezo, Ibba and Tombura counties, local authorities have reported multiple attacks on villagers by the nomads since 2023.

After crossing to Lainya County in Central Equatoria State, the commissioner imposed tough punitive measures by arresting dozens of the nomads, who were then released and ordered to depart the area.

