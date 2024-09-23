Lobonok director told to avoid frequent Juba vacations

The commissioner of Juba County in Central Equatoria has advised the Executive Director of Lobonok Payam against frequent Juba visits which he said have led to leadership vacuum in the area.

Emmanuel Tete Ezborn made the remarks in a visit to the payam which currently faces an influx of cattle herders which has disrupted farming activities.

“If you are a good payam director, you will find ways of getting revenues from this area. There are intellectuals and youth that can work with you here,” Ezborn said.

“I don’t want payam directors that rushes to Juba and leaves the Payam alone. You will need security and financial report and you realize they are not available. This will be your responsibility and from today, you stay in Lobonok while we from the county will always stand with you to deliver services to our people.”

Lobonok Payam is located approximately 38 kilometers from Juba, and despite its proximity to the capital, it has been impacted by conflict between government and armed groups as well as farmers-herders insecurities.

