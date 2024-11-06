Gov’t announces construction of Paloch-Maiwut road to begin next year

The construction of the road linking the Upper Nile region in South Sudan and the Gambella region in Ethiopia is set to begin next year, following the ratification of over $700 million in financing loans by both countries, according to the Minister of Roads and Bridges.



South Sudan, the loan borrower ratified the deal in June 2024 as a requirement to acquire the $738 million US dollar financing for the 220km highway linking South Sudan and Ethiopia.

The highway, intended to connect western Ethiopia with north-eastern South Sudan, necessitated legislative consent from both nations to proceed.

On Tuesday, November 5, the Ethiopian parliament also ratified the agreement, paving the way for the implementation of the project.

According to Ethiopian media, the road construction will be undertaken by contractors and consultants from the neighbouring country

The road on the South Sudan side will connect Paloch, Guelguk, Mathiang-Maiwut, and Pagak to Ethiopia’s border areas.

Addressing the media in Juba on Wednesday, November 6, Minister of Roads and Bridges, Simon Mijok Mijak describes Ethiopia’s move to ratify the deal as good news for South Sudan.

“Today [Wednesday] we have good news for the people of South Sudan and the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on the financial financing agreement signed in 2023,” said Mijok.

“It was signed on May 18th, 2023, on financing road connectivity between the two countries. The road connects Gambela, Fagak, Maiwut, Mathiang, Paloch. This is an important connectivity for regional integration,” he stated.

“As we started with a legal framework through the National Cabinet of the Republic of South Sudan, then to the National Legislature, we had the good news yesterday, the Parliament of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, finally has the agreement of the two countries to move for the implementation of the road construction,” he said.

Mijok added that there are initiatives among four countries to establish a transport corridor linking Djibouti, Addis Ababa, Juba, and Kampala to enhance connectivity between Djibouti, Uganda, South Sudan, and Ethiopia.

“South Sudan is connected to Ethiopia through five main entry points. We have the A10 route, connecting Gambella and Pagak, and the A20 route linking Jikow and Nasir. There’s also the A60 route at Akobo, the A30 at Pochala, and the A85 at Raat,” he stated.

“Under our arrangements with Ethiopia, two key corridors—Pagak and Raat—are being prioritized, with Raat serving as a significant route for the four-country corridor connecting Djibouti, Addis Ababa, Juba, and Kampala,” he said.

“This initiative, supported by Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Uganda, aims to strengthen regional connectivity,” he said.

Ethiopian Ambassador, Nebil Mahdi Abdullahi praised this initiative and the financial agreements describing it as a good model that will promote regional integration and economic connectivity between the two countries.

He added that the initiative could inspire other nations, aiming to enhance investment and economic relations without depending on Western funding.

“This is a good initiative because it follows the right procedure of finance agreement. This is a good model, a good model rather than always looking to other European IMF and World Bank to look at the law,” Amb Nebil explained.

“This is a good model that benefits the two countries for regional integration, economic connectivity, and road connectivity, and at the same time for solving African problems, giving the motto of African solutions for African problems,” he said.

“I hope other countries will follow this initiative of its first kind, and at the same time, it enhances the investment and economic relations between our two countries,” he said.

“Everybody knows that we have good diplomatic and historical ties, but there is no reasonable economic relationship between the two countries,” he stated.

