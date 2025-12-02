2nd December 2025

Roads minister discusses improvement of key roads with Chinese construction firm

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 10 hours ago

Minister of Roads and Bridges Peter Lam Both poses with a delegation from Chinese construction company Shandong High Speed - Photo: Ministry of Roads and Bridges/Facebook

The Minister of Roads and Bridges, Peter Lam Both, has discussed the upgrading of key roads with Chinese construction company Shandong High Speed.

Minister Lam Both held the meeting with a visiting delegation from the company yesterday.

According to a statement by the ministry, the discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in the development and upgrading of major roads and bridges across the country.

Minister Lam Both said the ministry is working to raise national infrastructure to international standards, adding that reliable transport networks are important for economic growth, trade, and regional connectivity.

He said the government is committed to accelerating ongoing and planned road projects and commended Shandong High Speed’s continued technical support and investment in the country’s infrastructure sector.

Shandong High Speed, also known as Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co. Ltd., is a leading Chinese construction company that previously worked on the Juba-Terekeka-Rumbek Highway before the 392-kilometre project was given to the Africa Resource Corporation.

