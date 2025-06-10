South Sudan churches declare 70 days of strategic prayer, marking 70yrs of conflict

The South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) has declared 70 days of prayer and fasting for South Sudan, running from June 10 to August 18, 2025. This spiritual initiative strategically marks 70 years since the war first broke out in Torit on August 18, 1955, and aims to guide the nation towards peace, development, and prosperity under the theme, “Fulfill your good promises; Oh Lord!”

According to a statement shared with Eye Radio, the SSCC, in collaboration with Intercessors for South Sudan, Prayer Network for South Sudan, and South Sudan National Renewal in Christ, called on the entire Christian community to participate. The initiative’s theme is: “Fulfill your good promises; Oh Lord!” (Jeremiah 29:10-11).

The council emphasized that the body of Christ is called to pray not only continually, but also strategically.

The statement highlights that August 18, 2025, marks 70 years since war broke out in Sudan on August 18, 1955, in Torit, Eastern Equatoria State.

Citing Jeremiah 29:10 (“This is what the Lord says: ‘When seventy years are completed for Babylon, I will come to you and fulfill my good promise to bring you back to this place'”), the council emphasized South Sudan’s persistent yearning for peace throughout the 21 years of war and since independence. It also referenced Mark 9:29, stating, “This kind can come out only by prayer.”

The statement urged citizens to commit to praying and fasting from June 10 to August 18, 2025, for South Sudan to overcome its challenges and move towards development and prosperity.

It called for prayer to take place at home, in local churches, and on all possible occasions and platforms.

Finally, it advised people to focus their prayers on seven key spheres of influence: family, church, governance, economy, education, media (including art & entertainment), and health.

