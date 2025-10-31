31st October 2025

Jonglei civil society welcomes SSPDF order to evacuate disputed fishing island

Author: Madrama James | Published: 7 hours ago

Activist Bol Deng Bol is the head of the Bor-based civil society group INTREPID-South Sudan -Photo credit: Bol Deng Bol Facebook profile

A civil society leader has welcomed the SSPDF’s order for evacuation of disputed Bioth-agany fishing island, saying it will give room for dialogue between the two communities of Duk-Twic East in Jonglei state.

In an order released yesterday, General Paul Nang, the Chief of Defence Forces of the national army, directed the evacuation of the fishing island, which has been at the center of deadly clashes between sections of the Twic and Duk communities.

The same order also instructed armed youth in Tonj East, Warrap State, to immediately stop all unnecessary movement and voluntarily hand over their guns to the authorities.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Activist Bol Deng Bol, chairperson of the Jonglei Civil Society Network, said the move will save lives and create a conducive environment for dialogue between the communities.

“It is unfortunate that many lives have already been lost and property destroyed, largely due to the persistent inaction of the government since the conflict began in 2023. Neither the government of Jonglei nor the national government has taken any constructive steps to address the situation,” said Deng reacting to the order issued on Thursday, Oct. 30.

“Nonetheless, we appreciate the recent intervention by the SSPDF, which ordered the evacuation of Biothagany (the disputed Fishing Island) to create space for dialogue between the affected Duk and Twic-East County communities,” he said.

He further urged the conflicting communities to comply and called on the army to respect civilian settlements and livelihoods while occupying the fishing site.

“I would like to call on the conflicting communities to comply fully, and also urge the army to respect civilian settlements and livelihoods while occupying this fishing area,” he said.

