Lakes State to begin state-wide disarmament following deadly clashes

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 7 hours ago

Firearms collected during disarmament. (Photo: Eye Radio).

The government of Lakes State has announced plans to begin a comprehensive disarmament campaign targeting illegal firearms held by civilians, aimed at restoring peace and order across the state.

The move follows recent deadly escalations in intercommunal clashes, cattle raids, and ambushes along the Rumbek-Yirol and Rumbek-Tonj roads.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday, Lakes State Minister of Information and Communication William Koji Kerjok said the disarmament campaign is intended to restore stability and secure transport routes.

“We have started a comprehensive disarmament of all illegal guns across the state, towns, and along the main highways. The operations are ongoing, and I warn the youths that carrying firearms within towns and roads is strictly prohibited,” he said.

Koji added that local leaders and communities have been urged to cooperate with the exercise to ensure peace and stability across the region.

According to the official, seven people, including a woman and a 12-year-old girl, have been killed, and five others injured in the state this week.

