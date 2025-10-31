Yei prisons overcrowded amid shortage of judges – Commissioner

The Commissioner of Yei River County says the absence of a resident judge has created a backlog of court cases and led to overcrowding in the county’s prison.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday, Commissioner Emmanuel Taban Seme said many detainees have been held in remand for months without trial, resulting in congestion at the prison facility.

Taban said a new judge has been assigned to the county but has not yet arrived, adding that he has received assurances from the judicial administration in Juba about the judge’s deployment.

“The prison currently is full, and it has also some challenges, like the full supply for the inmates. It’s also one of the challenges. So, and then add into the absence of the judge on ground, so the pending cases have accumulated. There’s a remand who are supposed to be taken to the court, but because the judge was not around, so they are there,” he said.

“What we have been lacking is only the judge. And the judge also was there, but due to some health issues, he went back to Juba. But currently, we have already got an assurance from the administration there from Juba that, yes, they have already filed for us a judge, and he has been appointed to Yei,” he added.

Commissioner Taban also said the county’s police station remains too small to meet the growing administrative and security needs.

He revealed that a new office for the public prosecutor has been completed with support from development partners.

“With support from the partners, we managed to get some funds, and yesterday we received public prosecutor attorney office officially from the partners,” he said.

Taban appealed for continued government and partner support to restore full judicial operations in Yei, saying access to justice and proper prison management are vital for maintaining peace and stability in the county.

