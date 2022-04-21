Police investigating death of man unlawfully detained by ‘Community Police’ in Aweil

The deceased identified as Aleu Dut Chan was accused of being involved in a fight between gang groups in Aweil’s town when he was held by his area community members.

That’s according to the state police spokesperson, Captain Guot Guot Akol

He told Eye Radio the incident happened at Mathiang residential area in Aweil town yesterday.

“What happened is that a fight broke out between some gangs groups in Mathiang residential area yesterday[Wednesday],” Guot told Eye Radio.

“The citizens were afraid and rushed to the Community policing. They managed to do their duty and arrested two people, one is named Aleu Dut Chan and the other is Gang Garang.

“According to the information we got, Aleu Dut Chan was drunk and attempted to resist arrest, but the Community policing managed to arrest him and tied his hands to the belt.

“After a while, he committed suicide using his belt. Currently, the community police are being investigated because they have no law or mandate to give them a right to arrest and put them in prison.”

Captain Guot Guot Akol said Aweil community policing members acted with negligence and the police are investigating the case.

Community policing is a collaboration between the police and the community that identifies and solves community problems.

With the police no longer the sole guardians of law and order, all members of the community become active allies in the effort to enhance the safety and quality of neighborhoods.