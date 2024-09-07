7th September 2024
Jamus beat Malakia 3-1 to win Juba Super Cup

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Jamus FC Juba. (-)

Jamus FC were crowned champions of the first edition of the Juba Local Super Cup after defeating Malakia FC 3-1 at Juba National Stadium on Friday.

Emmanuel Marco scored the opening goal for Jamous in the 30th minute of the first half, following a powerful shot that the opposing goalkeeper couldn’t stop.

Malakia equaled the score in the 63rd minute with a spectacular left-footed shot that found its way into the net.

However, Jamus regained advantage after Malakia goalkeeper Dario Kong Yani committed a fault on right winger Ezbon Maalish, before forward Burai Marsal, who had come on as a substitute and successfully converted it.

Maalish, donning the Number. 7 jersey, then sealed the victory after scoring a brilliant goal inside the 18-yard box.

Jamous were crowned the champions of the local Super Cup, receiving a price money of 4 million South Sudanese pounds and gold medals for their triumph.

This is the first time an official match for the local tournaments has been played at the Juba National Stadium following its reconstruction and maintenance.

Jamus, having been recently promoted to the first division league in Juba, had a remarkable season, winning the South Sudan Local Cup, the South Sudan National Cup, and now the Super Cup.

In terms of individual performances, Thomas of Jamous was named the best player of the match, while their goalkeeper, Ashraf Abdullah, was awarded the man of the match for his stellar performance.

Both teams played excellently, but while Jamous dominated the first half, Al-Malakia made a strong comeback in the second half, though it wasn’t enough to win.

The match was attended by some officials, including the Governor of Central Equatoria State, Augustino Jadallah, South Sudan Football Association Augustino Madut, and the Juba County Commissioner among others.

The Super Cup final was an exciting and intense match, with Jamous emerging victorious by a score of 3-1.

 

 

7th September 2024

