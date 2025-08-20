“It will never happen again” – Education minister apologizes for 2024 exam delay ahead of today’s release

The Minister of General Education and Instruction has formally apologised for the delay in releasing the results of the 2024 Certificate of Secondary Education (CSE) exams.

Kuyok Abol Kuyok made the remarks this morning during a meeting of the national examination council ahead of the release of the results later today.

“Today, as our established tradition, we will vet and approve the release of the eagerly awaited Certificate of Secondary Education as the initial results. However, as you’ve heard, I need first and foremost to apologise profoundly for the unprecedented delay in the processing of the results of CSE this year,” he said.

“This delay has, you know, caused a lot of problems for all of us, so I want to apologise really to the parents, to the candidates, and the entire country,” he added.

He also promised that such delays will not happen again.

“And I assure you; this will not happen again. Collectively, distinguished members of the Council, the drive through the processes of examination and management has not been easy to the entire country, to the entire education fraternity in our country. And in this, I am pleased to report that we have finally succeeded,” he assured.

More than 50,000 students across South Sudan sat for the Certificate of Secondary Education Examination in December 2024, but the national examination council had been unable to release the results on time due to financial constraints, officials said.

