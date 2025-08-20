Opinion: The tenure of James Magok Chilimchok at SSBC

On August 14, 2025, a presidential order was read on the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), removing its Managing Director, James Magok Chilimchok, and replacing him with John Madol Panther.

While other presidential orders have removed officials without warning, Mr. Magok’s departure was not a surprise. He had spent nearly a decade in the role, and it was widely felt that his time had come to an end. When the news was announced, I felt he deserved recognition for his long service.

Mr. Magok is on record as being one of the longest-serving Managing Directors in the history of SSBC. He had a much longer tenure than his two predecessors, General Khamis Abdel-latif and Adil Faris Mayat. The one thing all three men had in common was working under the strict leadership of the current Information Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth.

The Secret to Magok’s Longevity

As an admirer of Mr. Magok’s leadership, I believe his success was not an accident. People often ask what a long-serving leader has survived. For Mr. Magok, his tenure was not easy. He faced many difficult moments that ultimately made him stronger.

In 2020, before the current government was formed, Mr. Magok survived a political attack by his opponents. On April 17, 2020, he was suspended without pay on unfounded charges of “insubordination and incompetence.” However, those of us who knew he was innocent stood with him. We believed the suspension was unlawful and that it was our duty to protect not just Mr. Magok, but also the law of the land.

Journalist Roger Alfred Yoron Modi pointed out at the time that the Information Minister did not have the power to suspend the Managing Director. He wrote that “SSBC is not a department within the Ministry of Information…which Michael Makuei Lueth is heading.”

Mr. Magok’s long tenure can be attributed to his integrity and resilience. You can criticize him for many things, but not for corruption. He is a professional with strong ethical principles of humility and honesty. He keeps his word and does not give up easily. In 2022, for example, he survived a difficult period after a leaked audio recording led to the arrest of several journalists. He persevered until the situation was resolved.

A Clean Tenure and Lasting Achievements

James Magok left SSBC in better condition than he found it. He restored order and a peaceful work environment. Before his time, SSBC was often plagued by conflicts between staff and management.

Magok brought back professionalism and teamwork. Before he took over, there were many mistakes on live television, including misspelt names and incorrect titles, which damaged the reputation of SSBC.

He made SSBC a public broadcaster as required by the Broadcasting Corporation Act of 2013. The law states that SSBC should be a public institution that is independent from all political parties. He helped oversee the construction of a new, modern SSBC building with a well-equipped studio.

In conclusion, Mr. Magok played his part to the best of his abilities and can be proud of his service. He served for a decade, and that is not a short time.

Author Igara Kabanji once wrote, “You owe your story to those who come after you.” James Magok Chilimchok owes the next generation of journalists and leaders his story. He should take the time to write a memoir about his experience as the longest-serving Managing Director of SSBC.

Dak Buoth Riek Gaak is a lawyer and criminologist. He is a former delegate to the Tumaini Peace Initiative, where he represented the South Sudan People’s Movement. He can be reached at eligodakb@yahoo.com.

Editor’s Note: The views expressed in the above article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Eye Radio. All claims made are the author’s responsibility alone.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter