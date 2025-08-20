Floods displace hundreds in Pochalla South County – official

The Minister of Information in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area says heavy rains have flooded parts of Pochalla South County, destroying homes and displacing hundreds of residents.

Jacob Werchum says several villages located along the Akobo River have been severely affected after continuous rainfall overwhelmed the river’s capacity.

He told Eye Radio this morning that the floods have damaged farmland, submerged homes, and forced residents to flee their areas.

“Pochalla South Villages living along the banks of the river Akobo have been hit by flooding and submerged dozens of homes and farmland. Over the past three days the region experienced heavy rains that overwhelmed the local river leading to moderate flooding and the displacement of dozens of families,” he said.

Werchum said authorities are still assessing the full scale of the damage and the exact number of those displaced.

He further stated that the affected communities have raised concerns over the disruption of their daily activities by the flooding.

“The residents who have been forced by the rain water shut down their activities along the river and expressed concerns with many of them unsure when the level of the river water will go to low volume so that they return to their normal activities along the river bank,” he said.

