Deal imminent in Nairobi peace process, says govt spokesperson

Government spokesperson Michael Makuei announced that a deal in the Nairobi peace process is imminent following recent consultations in Juba.



Makuei informed the state-owned SSBC in Nairobi that the concerns raised during the Nairobi peace talks have been thoroughly addressed and an agreement on the way forward has been reached.

However, he did not disclose specific observations from the talks.

Makuei also revealed that the team has requested President Salva Kiir’s approval to travel to Juba to brief the unity government.

“We had all these reservations which came with us from Juba, we have addressed them thoroughly together with all the stakeholders and all the opposition groups, and they are all unanimous on the current provisions that we have,” said Hon. Makuei.

“We are sure that we have addressed all the concerns and there will be no way for us to talk again of any other observations. However, we are going to Juba and if any further observations come us, then we will consider them,” he said.

“H.E. the President appreciated our efforts and we also requested him that we should go to Juba.

“We will go make the same presentation to our brothers and sisters who are there in Juba so that we come up with the final protocols that will be ready for signature.”

