29th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Father of assaulted 16-year-old girl urges public to remain peaceful

Father of assaulted 16-year-old girl urges public to remain peaceful

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 9 hours ago

Cyber crime court, Juba|By Michael Daniel

The father of a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a group of young men in Juba’s Sherikaat, has appealed for calm and justice through legal means, warning against acts of retaliation.

Speaking to local journalist Michael Christorpher following the 19th June incident, the father — whose identity has been withheld for ethical reasons — urged the public to allow the authorities to handle the case.

“This issue will not be resolved through violence,” he said.   “It has reached the hands of the government and will be addressed according to the law. Both the victim and the perpetrator are citizens of South Sudan, and justice will be served.”

He praised the police for their swift response and described youth gang violence as a growing threat to peace and stability in the country.

“I record my voice of thanks to the police for this work,” he said. “Youth gangs are a danger to the country. They bring insecurity and instability.”

The father also issued a stern message to parents, urging them to take responsibility for their children and report any involvement in gang activity.

“I urge all fathers: if your son is part of a gang, report him,” he said.

“I call on the government to intervene, arrest them, and involve them in agricultural projects, especially those who refuse to continue their education.”

The incident has sparked public outrage after a video surfaced online, showing the young men taking turns sexually assaulting the girl under threat.

Police in Gumba Sherikat confirmed that six suspects were arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident. Authorities said the suspects are members of a local youth gang and face charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police officer shot dead at home in Juba 1

Police officer shot dead at home in Juba

Published June 22, 2025

CES government begins allocation of 1,800 km² land in Rajaf Payam 2

CES government begins allocation of 1,800 km² land in Rajaf Payam

Published June 23, 2025

BoSS set to review national currency structure 3

BoSS set to review national currency structure

Published June 24, 2025

President Kiir travels to UAE for diplomatic visit 4

President Kiir travels to UAE for diplomatic visit

Published June 22, 2025

Police arrest four in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor 5

Police arrest four in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor

Published June 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Father of assaulted 16-year-old girl urges public to remain peaceful

Published 9 hours ago

Iran holds state funeral for military leaders and scientists killed in war with Israel

Published 9 hours ago

Women leaders demand bigger role in peace and politics

Published 11 hours ago

Norwegian Church Aid unveils gender, peace project in C. Equatoria

Published 11 hours ago

Information access still limited despite media laws- UJOSS SG

Published 12 hours ago

Lawyer urges harsher penalties for rape, citing Sherikaat assault case

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.