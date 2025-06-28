Father of assaulted 16-year-old girl urges public to remain peaceful

The father of a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a group of young men in Juba’s Sherikaat, has appealed for calm and justice through legal means, warning against acts of retaliation.

Speaking to local journalist Michael Christorpher following the 19th June incident, the father — whose identity has been withheld for ethical reasons — urged the public to allow the authorities to handle the case.

“This issue will not be resolved through violence,” he said. “It has reached the hands of the government and will be addressed according to the law. Both the victim and the perpetrator are citizens of South Sudan, and justice will be served.”

He praised the police for their swift response and described youth gang violence as a growing threat to peace and stability in the country.

“I record my voice of thanks to the police for this work,” he said. “Youth gangs are a danger to the country. They bring insecurity and instability.”

The father also issued a stern message to parents, urging them to take responsibility for their children and report any involvement in gang activity.

“I urge all fathers: if your son is part of a gang, report him,” he said.

“I call on the government to intervene, arrest them, and involve them in agricultural projects, especially those who refuse to continue their education.”

The incident has sparked public outrage after a video surfaced online, showing the young men taking turns sexually assaulting the girl under threat.

Police in Gumba Sherikat confirmed that six suspects were arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident. Authorities said the suspects are members of a local youth gang and face charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

