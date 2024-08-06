Harris picks Minnesota Governor Walz as running mate: US Media

Vice President Kamala Harris named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate Tuesday, US media reported.
Walz brings a rural Midwestern perspective to the Democrat’s campaign while also having notched liberal policy goals such as cannabis legalization and increasing worker protections.
Harris was nominated as Democratic presidential candidate to take on Republican Donald Trump in November’s US election.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
