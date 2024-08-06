6th August 2024
Harris picks Minnesota Governor Walz as running mate: US Media

Author: Koang Pal | Published: 2 hours ago

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a Biden-Harris campaign and DNC press conference on July 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate Tuesday, US media reported.

Walz brings a rural Midwestern perspective to the Democrat’s campaign while also having notched liberal policy goals such as cannabis legalization and increasing worker protections.

Harris was nominated as Democratic presidential candidate to take on Republican Donald Trump in November’s US election.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

6th August 2024

