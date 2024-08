Harris picks Minnesota Governor Walz as running mate: US Media

Vice President Kamala Harris named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate Tuesday, US media reported.

Walz brings a rural Midwestern perspective to the Democrat’s campaign while also having notched liberal policy goals such as cannabis legalization and increasing worker protections.

Harris was nominated as Democratic presidential┬ácandidate to take on Republican Donald Trump in November’s US election.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

