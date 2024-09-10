I’m not well, I need mental and physical healing – Kalisto

Former Juba City Mayor Kalisto Ladu has stated that he requires both mental and physical healing due to his poor health.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Kalisto stressed the necessity for comprehensive treatment to address his mental, physical, and psychological well-being.

Despite his current condition, he expressed hope that with adequate care, he will be able to recover and return to his normal life.

“Some people say Kalisto has been released, but he is not in good health, and we don’t know if he will recover. Yes, I’m not well; it’s clear,” Kalisto said.

“I will regain my health if I receive proper treatment. I need psychological support and both mental and physical healing, which are crucial,” he added.

“I require physiotherapy, as some parts of my body may have lost their function and become weak.”

He emphasized, “I am not dead. Kalisto is alive and still here. I’m breathing, and with God’s help, I will receive the treatment I need.”

Kalisto also expressed his gratitude for President Salva Kiir’s intervention in his release from detention, attributing his freedom to the President’s directive.

He said he was informed that his release came after the intervention of the President.

“I’m very thankful to H.E. Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, the President of the Republic of South Sudan, for his wisdom, knowledge, and understanding of governance and state administration,” Kalisto told Eye Radio.

“My issue was at the highest level, and the President took it upon himself to order my release. I am now free,” he said.

“I’ve been informed that this decision came from the highest authority, and there is no higher authority in South Sudan than the President of the Republic.”

He added that he is still a member of the SPLM, and will continue advocating for good governance in the country.

The former mayor was released last week after spending five months in detention under unclear circumstances.

Kalisto, an outspoken politician, was seized by plain-clothed individuals driving numberless black vehicles who entered his home at Hai Kuwait in Juba on the night of March 31, 2024, according to his wife.

For a long time, there was no public statement from the government explaining who detained the former mayor, where and over what charges.

South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) maintained that it was unaware of the whereabouts of the official, while the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Service (NSS) refused to comment on the incident.

That was until when Vice President Dr James Wani Igga disclosed that the government was behind the detention of the former mayor, adding that he would soon appear in court.

