Magwi County reports another death from suspected chemical ingestion

A local chief in Magwi County has reported the death of a man suspected of ingesting an unknown chemical, following the mysterious death of an elderly man last month from rat poison inhalation

The Head Chief of Obbo Payam in Magwi County Mr. Ringo Filbert Okumu says, the 45-year-old man identified as Kadogo James died on Sunday after drinking a liquid chemical locally used to destroy anthills.

According to him, the incident was triggered by a misunderstanding between the deceased and his spouse over an unknown matter.

He stated that he registered two separate incidents within a month involving deaths resulting from unsafe chemical consumption.

“This incident happened; we didn’t know yet he had this chemical people use to destroy anthill, for a short misunderstanding with the wife, he took this chemical and drank it, collapsed and he was at the comma,” Chief Ringo said.

“He was rushed to the health facility, and within 4 to 6 hours he passed on that was Sunday,” he said.

“Last month August 20th, one also took this chemical used to kill edible rats, he died in Licara in August, not even taking four weeks then this one also happened. So, I have two cases of suicide within one month.”

In late August, a 56-year-old man swallowed rats poisoning chemicals and died in Licara Boma of Obbo Payam.

