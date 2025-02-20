OPINION: 54 months in South Sudan: My parting reflections of the over 4 years as RJMEC chairperson

As I leave South Sudan after four-and-a-half years as Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), there is much for me to reflect upon. There are a number of successes to highlight, but also, importantly, there are plenty of potential opportunities that can be easily exploited within the shortest time possible to move the process of the implementation of the revitalized agreement much faster.

At the outset, reflecting on the successes of the R-ARCSS, it is important to observe that the South Sudan which I leave now in February 2025, compared to the years before 2018 when the Agreement was signed, has experienced much more relative stability and peace, with governance institutions working despite all the odds.

RJMEC is the official body established with the mandate, among others, to oversee, monitor and evaluate the status of implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

The Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) which was formed in February 2020, and its various institutions and structures at the national, State and Administrative Areas levels, likewise endure and provide leadership. Over time, the parties in the unity government have adopted dialogue as a peaceful means of resolving intra- and interparty political differences.

The legal frameworks which provide a firm foundation upon which the country continues to be built and strengthened are being enacted and operationalized. For example, the National Constitutional Amendment Committee (NCAC) has completed its mandate, and in doing so, reviewed and amended 25 pieces of legislation, many of which have been passed by the TNLA.

Whenever implemented, the various types of laws passed will go a long way in transforming the different parts of public life, including enhancing good governance, security sector transformation, entrenching the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation, and promoting transparency and accountability in the economic sector. In the justice sector, the ad hoc Judicial Reform Committee (JRC) has also completed its mandate, which was to study and recommend appropriate judicial reforms to the RTGoNU, which is now considering the JRC’s report. Its recommendations, if acted upon, will make society a fairer place for all the South Sudan’s citizens.

Clearly, the strongest successes lie in building durable frameworks for the future of the country, but as I leave, it is clear to me that much more can be built on these frameworks. I have long said that the R-ARCSS is a transformative blueprint for leading the Republic of South Sudan into a more stable and prosperous future, and within the pages of the R-ARCSS is where the opportunities are clearly set out. The path to a better future is known. In fact, these are not mere opportunities, but solemn promises made by the Parties to the Agreement to the people of South Sudan.

It is well known that the pace of implementation of the R-ARCSS throughout its lifetime since 2018 has been generally slow, and that implementation of key tasks is still pending. There have been two extensions during my time in South Sudan, together amounting to four years, which has fed into a feeling among many people of South Sudan that they are stuck in an endless perpetual cycle of transitions. None of these extensions was acceptable to the people of South Sudan and each extension to the Agreement has been an opportunity missed to deliver the promises made to the people.

As the second extension begins on Sunday, with the short time left before the scheduled elections in December 2026, I would like to underscore the importance of immediately prioritizing the key pending tasks of the R-ARCSS with a serious sense of urgency. Put simply, the processes for the making of the permanent constitution and preparation for elections should be launched in earnest.

More so, completion of the unification of forces and their redeployment needs to be expedited. However, it is concerning that in the first two months of this year, clashes have been reported between two forces of the signatory parties to the Agreement, in Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal States and in Nasir County in Upper Nile State.

This is a serious setback considering that over the last four years, there has been relative peace without any major security incidents between the forces of the parties to the R-ARCSS. This further highlights the urgency and necessity of the unification of forces.

Meanwhile, reconciliation and healing through the transitional justice mechanisms will contribute to acknowledging past wrongs, promoting healing and reconciliation, strengthening democratic institutions, upholding international human rights standards, and in improving social cohesion and co-existence. The mechanisms will also contribute to improving political and civic environment in which the constitution is drafted, and elections take place.

It is likewise important to continue the economic reforms envisaged in R-ARCSS, thereby improving transparency and accountability in the financial sector. Similarly, establishing funds mandated by the Agreement, such as the Women Enterprise Development Fund, and the Youth Enterprise Development Fund would pave the way to alleviating the current dire economic situation facing these groups. With rising prices for staples and reduced purchasing power, life has become increasingly unbearable to most South Sudanese.

It is therefore important for the RTGoNU to respond to the humanitarian needs of the country and to gradually reduce dependency on external aid provided by the international community funded NGOs and other organizations. Now is also the time for RTGoNU to consider what RJMEC has long advocated for: the establishment of the Special Reconstruction Fund and Board, to pave the way for the convening the South Sudan pledging conference for mobilization of the requisite resources urgently needed for the R-ARCSS implementation and post-conflict reconstruction recovery of the country.

Evidently, there is much to be done, and with only 24 months of the extension period, it is essential that the activities on the part of the RTGoNU are actively energized and injected with a sense of urgency, commitment and with realistic, implementable work plans. This will require the RTGoNU to lead the way in providing the necessary political will and dedicated funding for all the Agreement institutions and mechanisms.

We often talk of the letter and spirit of the Agreement, meaning we need to understand the real intent and the heart and spirit of what is written in the Agreement. This therefore gives clarity on what needs to be done and how it is done. Political undertaking, engagement, determination and commitment to the cause, trust building, and cooperation among the Parties exemplify political will. This is of paramount importance and is much needed to guide the process at this critical period of the Agreement implementation.

The ability to accomplish this implementation in the coming 24 months will only be realized through genuine focus and demonstration of these parameters, including consensus-building and deliberate effort of the Parties cooperating and maintaining the aims and objectives of the process, with clear goals that need to be achieved within timelines.

Therefore, my parting message to you, the Parties to the R-ARCSS, is to set aside any mistrust from the past, recognize the historic opportunity which sits before you now, and to build not only your legacies, but more importantly, lay ‘the foundation for a united, peaceful and prosperous society based on justice, equality, respect for human rights and the rule of law.’ This is the promise you made to the great people of South Sudan, you have an obligation to make it happen.

God Bless South Sudan, and God Bless the People of South Sudan!

EDITORIAL: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the writer. The accuracy of any claims made is the responsibility of the author and not of this website. The author is the outgoing Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) – South Sudan.

