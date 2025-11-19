Gov’t launches biometric registration, public service headcount

The Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development has launched a national Biometric Registration and Public Service Headcount, beginning with five pilot sites across key government ministries.

Minister Dak Duop Bichiok said the initial phase will cover the Ministries of Presidential Affairs, Cabinet Affairs, Public Service and Human Resource Development, Finance and Planning, and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. He noted that the pilot stage is critical to strengthening the exercise before nationwide implementation.

“This important national exercise will be implemented in phases beginning with five piloting sites,” Bichiok said.

“This pilot will allow us to refine the process.”

Vice President and Chair of the Service Cluster, Josephine Lagu Yanga, who officially launched the project, described the reform as both a national priority and her personal mission to build an efficient, fair, and transparent public service.

She said payroll reform is vital for restoring accountability, raising civil service morale, and ensuring that government resources benefit all citizens rather than a privileged few.

“We want to create a system that will benefit all of our civil servants across the country,” Lagu said.

“We want to create a system that will be sustainable… a system that the next generation will applaud the current generation. Through this process we aim to establish a credible and verifiable database of all public servants, ensuring that only those who genuinely serve the government are on the payroll.”

Lagu added that the exercise goes beyond payroll cleanup, noting that it is part of a broader effort to strengthen human capital development and reduce South Sudan’s dependence on oil revenues by building a qualified and accountable workforce.

She also commended the Ministry of Public Service for spearheading the initiative and acknowledged the World Bank for its technical and financial support.

She called on all government institutions to fully cooperate, saying the reforms are designed to succeed because they aim to benefit every citizen.

