14th July 2023
ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 19 mins ago

Residents of Leer receive tarps from the ICRC in a past distribution. PHOTO// / ICRC / J. Straziuso

The International Committee of the Red Cross has announced the downsizing of operations and closure of its offices in parts of the country including in the Pibor Administrative Area.

Outgoing ICRC Head of Delegation Pierre Dorbes revealed the situation following a meeting with First Vice President for Governance Cluster, Dr. Riek Machar in Juba Thursday.

Mr. Dorbes said the decision to close the organization’s offices in Bentiu of Unity State, Rumbek in Lakes State, Maiwut in the Upper Nile State, and the Pibor area is linked to some financial constraints.

He also said the decision was taken due to the decreasing level of emergencies related to armed conflict in the areas.

“I brief His Excellence the First Vice President (Machar) on the ICRC’s downsizing its operation in South Sudan are mostly linked to risk some financial constraints and also in regard to the decreasing level of emergencies related to arms conflict,” the humanitarian official said.

“So, in a nutshell, we mentioned the closure of several offices in the country, like our office in Bentiu in Rumbek in Maiwut in Pibor as throughout the year 2023.”

He warns that the closure of the branch offices will have negative consequences on the local populations and hence, called on the government to take over the responsibilities to deliver services to those areas.

The consequences it will have for the population is important for the government to take over a number and endeavor for the population. Finally, the importance to develop the capacity.”

 

 

 

 

