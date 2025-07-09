9th July 2025
Entertainment | News

‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert

Author : | Published: 9 hours ago

Music star Dr Chameleone [right] siting with the Acting Governor of Western Equatoria, Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa in Yambio - Photo Credit: Jackson Gaaniko.

Ugandan music star Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Dr Jose Chameleone, arrived in Yambio on Tuesday to a rousing welcome from fans ahead of the Independence Day peace concert.

Excited crowds lined up along the dusty streets of Western Equatoria State’s capital, chanting and cheering as the musician’s convoy snaked through the town. For many, it was their first time seeing the legendary artist in person.

Chameleone, who first visited Yambio in 2000, is set to headline a peace concert organized by Don Eddie of Don Promotions in collaboration with local entertainment stakeholders.

At the reception to welcome him were top state officials, including the Acting Governor, Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, and other dignitaries.

Speaking during the ceremony, the acting governor praised Chameleone’s visit as a symbol of unity and African solidarity.

“On behalf of the people of Western Equatoria, I welcome you to our Green State. Your presence brings joy and hope. This is a land of peace, despite the narratives often shared outside. Your visit proves that South Sudan is moving forward,” said Mr. Rimbasa.

He further encouraged the Ugandan singer to engage with local artists and support their musical journey.

“These young men and women are gifted. What they need is mentorship, exposure, and encouragement. Dr. Chameleone, I urge you to become a mentor and ambassador for our rising stars,” he added.

Speaking to the crowd, an elated Chameleone said he was honored to return to Yambio after 24 years.

“It has been 24 years since I first came to South Sudan. To be here again in Yambio, for peace, is a blessing. I see love, I see unity, and I see progress. This is my home too,” he said.

The peace concert is expected to be a vibrant display of culture, featuring performances by local artists and traditional dancers. Organizers say the event aims to promote peace, healing, and unity through music.

With the streets buzzing and excitement building, many in Yambio say the presence of a regional music icon like Dr Chameleone is more than entertainment, it is a moment of inspiration.

