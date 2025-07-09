IGAD chief hails 14th Independence Anniversary as a testament to national strength, pride

The Executive Secretary of the bloc regional, IGAD has described the 14the anniversary of South Sudan’s independence as a testament to the strength and determination of a proud people.

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu in a statement extended to the government and the people of South Sudan, with an emphasis on the nation’s resilience and enduring hope.

He said and I quote: “This day stands as a testament to the strength and determination of a proud people.” – End quote.

Dr. Workneh also reiterated IGAD’s commitment to supporting South Sudan on its journey toward peace, unity, and development through the full implementation of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

He said the regional bloc stands in solidary with South Sudan, as the country marks its independence anniversary.

South Sudan became the world’s newest country on July 9, 2011, following decades of conflict with Sudan.

On that historic day, thousands took to the streets of Juba and other towns, waving flags and chanting freedom.

The celebration is muted in Juba as has been the case in previous years following the outbreak of the civil war.

In 2022, Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information and Communication, Michael Makuei Lueth, announced that the government would not hold any public gatherings to celebrate Independence Day, citing a lack of funds

The government has yet to release an official statement on the Independence Day by the time of publishing the this story.

