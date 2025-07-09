Foreign Ministry confirms reception of migrants deported from U.S.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has confirmed the arrival of five migrants, including one South Sudanese, who have been deported from the United States of America over the weekend.

In a press release on its official Facebook Page, the Ministry said the individuals were received on July 5th at Juba International Airport following a standard deportation procedure undertaken by the U.S.

It said the individuals are currently under the care of appropriate government institutions and are being screened to ensure their safety and well-being.

“They are currently in Juba under the care of the relevant authorities who are screening them and ensuring their safety and well-being in accordance with South Sudan laws and applicable international norms and practices,” it said.

The Ministry said this deportation followed a bilateral engagement between the government of South Sudan and the United States of America, encompassing political, economic, investment, security, humanitarian, and consular-related issues.

It went on to state that the decision in response to the request by the United States is a gesture of goodwill, humanitarian cooperation, and commitment to mutual interests, aligned with historical ties.

“The government of South Sudan recalls with appreciation the longstanding support extended by the United States during the country’s struggle for self-determination, the 211 referendum, and our post-independence development.

“In the spirit of mutual respect, support, understanding, and solidarity, South Sudan responded positively to a request from the United States as a gesture of goodwill, humanitarian cooperation and commitment to mutual interests.

This, it added, reflects South Sudan’s enduring commitment to the principle of International cooperation and humanitarian responsibility.