UN relief official pledges $100 million for humanitarian aid in South Sudan

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Albino Akol Atak, says the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs has pledged 100 million U.S. dollars in funding to support humanitarian operations in South Sudan.

Minister Albino Akol made the announcement following a meeting between President Salva Kiir and Tom Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, yesterday.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Albino said the President welcomed Fletcher’s visit and directed all government institutions to ensure smooth humanitarian operations.

He added that the 100 million U.S. dollars pledged will help vulnerable people across the country this year.

The funds will be channeled through local organizations to ensure transparency and accountability, so that every dollar reaches those in need.

“The President welcomed his visit and directed all of us to ensure smooth humanitarian operations, including safe access and protection of workers. He announced 100 million U.S. dollars in support for vulnerable people in South Sudan this year,” Minister Akol said.

“These funds will be channeled through local organizations and NGOs to ensure every dollar reaches those in need,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fletcher said discussions with the government focused on the humanitarian situation across South Sudan and efforts to maximize life-saving assistance.

He said he received strong assurances from the President regarding humanitarian access to all parts of the country, allowing aid delivery based strictly on need.

Fletcher also welcomed commitments on the protection of humanitarian workers, including South Sudanese staff who play a key role in relief operations.

“The humanitarian situation in South Sudan requires us to deliver life-saving support as efficiently as possible to reach the maximum number of people,” Fletcher said.

He added, “From the President’s comments, I see his commitment to peace and inclusive dialogue, and the United Nations is keen to ensure genuine peace and security for the South Sudanese people.”