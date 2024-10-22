‘I did my best and remain loyal,’ says Lt. Gen. Louis Natale in letter to Kiir

The former Deputy Director-General for Administration and Finance at the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Service expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his loyalty to the President’s leadership, stating that he has given his best during his tenure.

In a letter to President Salva Kiir, Lt. Gen. Louis Natale emphasized his commitment to the Bureau, stating his readiness to serve in any capacity if needed.

On Friday, October 18, President Kiir dismissed Gen. Louis Natale from the security agency he had led for a decade, appointing Lt. Gen. Charles Mayor as his successor.

In his letter, Gen. Natale expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to serve as deputy to the national security chief, Gen. Akol Koor, since January 2014.

“With great thanks and appreciation I am hereby tendering this sincere and honest letter of thanks to your Excellency for the opportunity and trust bestowed upon me for the person of Ten (10) years plus, since the 5th January 2024,” Lt. Gen. Natale said in a letter to President Kiir.

General Natale reflected on the professional ethics he learned throughout his career since joining the revolutionary struggle.

“I was taught on professional ethics of the career since I joined the revolution struggle, on the prime principle of how someone must keep, maintain, preserve and protect the national interest of the State,” he said.

“I believe I did my level best to achieve the vision and mission of the institution since the time your Excellency assigned me to the position,”

“Your Excellency, I trust in my capacity I have done what was required from me as the tenure of my service has come to an end,” he said.

“Change is inevitably, an obligation and routine in any government institution, which I heartedly respect and appreciate,” he said.

“As a comrade, I will continue to be loyal and ready to serve in any capacity that may be required of me,” he said.

In his letter of gratitude, he acknowledged that change is an inevitable and necessary part of any government institution, emphasizing his respect and appreciation for the process.

His dismissal as deputy head of the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Service (NSS) came just two weeks after the removal of his former boss, Lt. Gen. Akol Koor.

