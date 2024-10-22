22nd October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   ‘I did my best and remain loyal,’ says Lt. Gen. Louis Natale in letter to Kiir

‘I did my best and remain loyal,’ says Lt. Gen. Louis Natale in letter to Kiir

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

Lt. Gen. Louis Natale, former Deputy Director General of Administration and Finance at the National Security Service's Internal Security Bureau — Courtesy.

The former Deputy Director-General for Administration and Finance at the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Service expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his loyalty to the President’s leadership, stating that he has given his best during his tenure.

In a letter to President Salva Kiir, Lt. Gen. Louis Natale emphasized his commitment to the Bureau, stating his readiness to serve in any capacity if needed.

On Friday, October 18, President Kiir dismissed Gen. Louis Natale from the security agency he had led for a decade, appointing Lt. Gen. Charles Mayor as his successor.

In his letter, Gen. Natale expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to serve as deputy to the national security chief, Gen. Akol Koor, since January 2014.

“With great thanks and appreciation I am hereby tendering this sincere and honest letter of thanks to your Excellency for the opportunity and trust bestowed upon me for the person of Ten (10) years plus, since the 5th January 2024,” Lt. Gen. Natale said in a letter to President Kiir.

General Natale reflected on the professional ethics he learned throughout his career since joining the revolutionary struggle.

“I was taught on professional ethics of the career since I joined the revolution struggle, on the prime principle of how someone must keep, maintain, preserve and protect the national interest of the State,” he said.

“I believe I did my level best to achieve the vision and mission of the institution since the time your Excellency assigned me to the position,”

“Your Excellency, I trust in my capacity I have done what was required from me as the tenure of my service has come to an end,” he said.

“Change is inevitably, an obligation and routine in any government institution, which I heartedly respect and appreciate,” he said.

“As a comrade, I will continue to be loyal and ready to serve in any capacity that may be required of me,” he said.

In his letter of gratitude, he acknowledged that change is an inevitable and necessary part of any government institution, emphasizing his respect and appreciation for the process.

His dismissal as deputy head of the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Service (NSS) came just two weeks after the removal of his former boss, Lt. Gen. Akol Koor.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Egypt urges Nile Basin Countries to reassess Entebbe Agreement 1

Egypt urges Nile Basin Countries to reassess Entebbe Agreement

Published October 16, 2024

After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home 2

After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home

Published October 19, 2024

SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report 3

SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report

Published October 21, 2024

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil 4

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil

Published October 21, 2024

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework 5

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework

Published October 20, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

End the cycle of transition for true development, Activist urges

Published 4 hours ago

Russians feared dead after plane shot down in Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

SSFA unveils squad for Africa Nations Championship Qualifier matches

Published 5 hours ago

Lakes authorities probe into 16-year-old girl suicide case

Published 6 hours ago

Religious leaders urge unity, reconciliation after recent killings in CES

Published 6 hours ago

CTSAM-VM delegates disheartened by Nasir violence

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.