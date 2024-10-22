22nd October 2024
Governance | National News | News

Five killed in isolated incidents during weekend countrywide -Police report

Author: Elhsiehk Chol Ajieng | Published: 7 hours ago

The national police have recorded five isolated killing incidents, three injuries and the arrest of ten suspects involved in theft and faking of US dollars over the weekend in different parts of the country.

According to the police spokesperson, the cases occurred between 18th and 20th October 2024.

Colonel John Kassara said one of the incidents occurred on Friday in Madhok where a 37-year-old man was boxed on his chest and died on spot at Madhok-Wet Akuei village under Malual-baai payam of Aweil East county.

The suspect, said to be in his 30’s was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident on 20 Oct 2024, a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by his near agemate at Ameth-Aguok county of Abyei Administrative Area.

The suspect has been apprehended and put under investigation.

In another incident on 20 Oct, a 21-year-old man shot dead two civilians and injured another one person at Kuachlual payam of Koch county, Unity State.

He reported committed the offense after he was beaten by the victims using sticks while in a sexual act with their sister.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a 40-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself to death in her house at an IDP camp in Unity State.

Meanwhile, in Juba a Criminal Investigation Department personnel managed to apprehend 5 suspects with fake notes of $1,500 USD dollar at different locations.

The main suspect was arrested at Juba city’s Suk-Sita residential area with the supplier under pursue.

Among these 5 suspects, 4 suspects are South Sudanese and one an Ethiopian.

22nd October 2024

