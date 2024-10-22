Germany commits 2M Euros to UNICEF initiative against GBV in South Sudan

Germany has provided an additional 2 million Euros to the benefit of a new UNICEF project scaling up services for women and girls in South Sudan which counter Gender Based Violence (GBV).



In a statement to Eye Radio on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Ambassador Christian Sedat, the German Ambassador to South Sudan announced that the project aims to benefit 14,000 individuals, including 11,000 women and girls nationwide.

Ambassador Sedat underscored the importance of prioritizing the needs of vulnerable groups.

“Germany is continuously supporting the People of South Sudan. We put the needs of the most vulnerable groups in society first, and with this new funding, we want to support women and girls who have been the target of Gender-Based Violence,” stated Ambassador Sebat.

“We must all join forces in the fight against gender-based violence in South Sudan,” he said.

“With our support to UNICEF, we want to ensure that victims have improved access to services necessary for healing and recovery and that they can feel safe in their communities,” he added.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Germany’s continued commitment to the People of South Sudan, highlighting its overall position as the second-largest bilateral donor.

UNICEF’s Country Representative, Ms. Hamida Ramadhani, stated that the funding will enable support in advancing GBViE program in South Sudan.

“We are deeply grateful to the German Government for their enabling support in advancing GBViE programming in South Sudan,” said Ms Hamida.

“Through this initiative, we will provide comprehensive responses to gender-based violence, including health services, case management, and psychosocial support,” she said.

“By empowering women-led organizations and scaling up innovative programs, we aim to create safer communities and enhance resilience,” he added.

“This partnership underscores our shared dedication to protecting and uplifting the most vulnerable women and girls impacted by conflict, displacement, and floods.”

Germany’s funding will specifically target regions severely impacted by recurrent flooding, inter-communal violence, and those hosting refugees and returnees from Sudan.

The program is designed to ensure that marginalized women and girls have access to services that enhance their safety and well-being, allowing them to lead lives free from violence.