HIV prevalence drops 1% in WES, region still has highest in South Sudan

The South Sudan HIV/AIDS Commission has reported a one percent decrease in HIV prevalence in Western Equatoria State, marking a signification progress in the national fight against the epidemic.

The prevalence has dropped from 7.8% to 6.8%.

During an awareness campaign in the state on Monday, Dr. Esterina Novello, Chairperson of the Commission, acknowledged the progress but emphasized that Western Equatoria still has the highest HIV prevalence rate in the country.

In comparison, other regions such as Eastern Equatoria have a prevalence of 4.0%, and Central Equatoria stands at 3.1%.

“Western Equatoria remains one of the leading states in terms of HIV prevalence. Currently, the rate is 6.8%, which is still the highest in the country. Eastern Equatoria follows with 4%, and Central Equatoria has 3.1%.

“Lakes and Jonglei states also have notable cases. The good news, however, is that the prevalence in Western Equatoria is decreasing. It used to be 7.8%, but it has now dropped to 6.8%,” she said.

Lakes and Jonglei States have also reported significant cases.

Dr. Novello attributes the decline to increased public awareness, testing, and greater openness within the population.

Severino Morris, the Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement, representing the state government, praised the youth and communities for their willingness to undergo testing.

He also pledged to extend awareness campaigns to more remote and rural areas.

According to the Minister, efforts are focused on opening health facilities in densely populated areas where the need is most urgent.

The Commission continues to prioritize both HIV/AIDS awareness and human rights education across Western Equatoria as part of a larger national initiative aimed at curbing new infections and reducing stigma.

