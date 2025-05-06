AU chair calls for resumed dialogue among South Sudan’s political parties

The visiting African Union Commission Chairperson has called on South Sudan’s political parties to swiftly resume dialogue and address the country’s insecurity to facilitate the timely implementation of the 2018 peace accord.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized the need for all parties to the revitalized peace agreement to come together and resume discussions.

“As a guarantor of the revitalized peace agreement, we believe it is crucial to determine how we can best support the government of South Sudan in accelerating the implementation of the peace deal,” he said.

“All stakeholders in the peace agreement must reunite so dialogue can resume quickly. We also hope that the security challenges in certain regions will be addressed.”

He added that the primary goal of the mission is to support South Sudan and find the best path forward for preserving peace and stability in the country.

Mr. Ali noted that both the African Union and IGAD will assist South Sudan in implementing the peace agreement, including mobilizing resources for the country.

He also stressed the importance of implementing security arrangements and establishing a permanent constitution-making process to pave the way for elections in December 2026.

“I would also like to highlight the necessity of unifying forces and emphasize that elections should occur after the transitional period ends in December 2026,” Ali said.

Peace dilema

Several leaders from SPLM-IO, a key partner in the 2018 peace process, have been detained for more than a month following the March violence in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, where they were accused of incitement.

The government has stated that the detained individuals, including the First Vice President, who is under house arrest, will be tried in court. Despite calls from Western countries and regional leaders for their release, the government has not responded.

Clashes continue in parts of Upper Nile State, further impacting civilians. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, recent violence has displaced 130,000 civilians, including those from Nasir, Ulang, and Fangak.