Arrests made in Juba weekend shootings, murders -Col. Dak

The police have apprehended several suspects in involved in the weekend shootings including a police officer who allegedly killed a 25-year-old Boda-boda rider in Juba on Saturday.

Brigadier General James Dark Karlo says the suspected officer hails from the operations department and that investigations will be conducted to ascertain truth the motive behind the killing.

General Dak also says the police have arrested a man who fired randomly at the crowed in a restaurant, wounding five people.

“He is a police officer from operation, he shot a boda-boda rider, and the boda-boda rider died. We have opened a case against him in Gumbo and he was apprehended.

According to him, the suspect in question is an officer from the customs division who ordered food but his money didn’t meet the bill.

After an argument, he left but later returned with gun and began shooting randomly at people around.

“So, the owner of the restaurant told him that the amount is less, he says this is the only amount I have.

So, they had an argument with the owner of the restaurant. He left, then he came back and started shooting, and he shot six people but nobody died. The case has actually been opened.”

Gen Dak blamed the incidents on what he described as trauma and depression as a result of the run-way inflation.

Gen Dak also said they have sent the security forces to identify the culprits who opened fire on a group of people waiting for public buses around the Seventh-Day Roundabout.

According to him, other sources suggested that, the unidentified gunmen never intended to kill but to open escape route after suspicion they were being chased after by the security operatives.

“We sent our security forces to investigate their localities, who is financing them and why are they doing that activity.

“Our CID with the help of the National Security went to the ground to apprehend them. We are waiting for the first-hand information from the fellow who is under treatment since his condition is still unstable.

“Another information we received is that, this guy was chased by the security organs and then they lost the screen of those who were chasing them.

“So, the bullet that shot Emmanuel was not intended, actually, they were trying to scare their way out.

The Police official is now appealing to the public to cooperate with the police in saving lives.

“There is a very bad scenario that when someone is knocked down, people all go and watch the fellow instead of taking the person to the hospital to be treated.

So, we are appealing to the public to sympathize with us and to cooperate with us and to assist us.”

