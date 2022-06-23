24th June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Gunmen killed twelve in EES’ Kapoeta North County

Gunmen killed twelve in EES’ Kapoeta North County

Authors: Moyo Jacob | Michael Daniel | Published: 22 hours ago

Ekone Emmanuel Lolimo, Kapoeta North County Commissioner | Photo by Moyo Jacob/Eye Radio

At least 12 people were killed in Kapoeta North County by suspected armed youth from the greater Pibor area, early this week.

Among those killed are four women and two children.

The Commissioner of Kapoeta North County Ekone Emmanuel Lolimo said the incident happened in Lokitela village at 5:00 AM on Sunday.

Emmanuel said the attackers come from, and went to the direction of Pibor Administrative Area.

“On Sunday, 19th of June youth from Pibor attacked our cattle camp in a place called Lokitela at five am in the process, 12 people got killed including four are women two are children,” the commissioner said.

He alleges that the attacker who were heavily armed had made away with 4,000 heads of cattle, some of which were later recovered.

“They were heavily armed and many in numbers that why the youth couldn’t resist, the youth follow them and they headed to that direction some of this cattle been recovered,” he said.

Commissioner Emmanuel told Eye Radio, the attack also left score wounded, most of whom in critical condition.

For his part, Jubi Jonglei, a community leader in Pibor said he is not aware of the deadly attack by his local youth.

“We did not really hear about that. We don’t have any idea about that please,” he said.

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba Teaching Hospital stuck with dozens of unclaimed corpses 1

Juba Teaching Hospital stuck with dozens of unclaimed corpses

Published Friday, June 17, 2022

Juba KCB employee resigns over sexual harassment, MP pushes for action 2

Juba KCB employee resigns over sexual harassment, MP pushes for action

Published Monday, June 20, 2022

Prof. Kateregga: “I suspended Juba-based Kampala Univ in 2017” 3

Prof. Kateregga: “I suspended Juba-based Kampala Univ in 2017”

Published Thursday, June 23, 2022

“We demand answers,” say embattled Kampala University students 4

“We demand answers,” say embattled Kampala University students

Published Saturday, June 18, 2022

“Minister Manawa died of high blood pressure,” SPLM-IO 5

“Minister Manawa died of high blood pressure,” SPLM-IO

Published Sunday, June 19, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bodyguard of Juba Commissioner arrested for allegedly defiling teenager

Published 40 mins ago

Three soldiers get 5 years in jail for killing police officers in Leer

Published 2 hours ago

Minister Mijak uninformed about Tut Gatluak’s Nile ferry deal with Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Oil minister decries being sidestepped in running oil giant NilePet

Published 5 hours ago

20 Rumbek teachers arrested for demanding arrears released

Published 6 hours ago

Pope Francis set to visit Canada weeks after failed Africa trip.

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.