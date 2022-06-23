Gunmen killed elderly chief, wounded wife in Mayendit County

Armed assailants have killed a veteran traditional chief, leaving his wife and young daughter wounded Tuesday in Mayendit County of Unity State.

The commissioner Gatluak Nyang said 82-year-old Thoan Nyak Jok was shot dead at dawn on Tuesday.

Gatluak told Eye Radio, the wife of the late chief, Chuol Biet Bichok and her teenage daughter are severely wounded.

“The day before yesterday, we were attacked, and it led to the killing of chief Thoan Nyak Jok and the wounding of his wife Chuol Biet Bichok, and his daughter Chol Nyak and was injured severally and now she is in the hospital,” said Commissioner Nyang.

The incident allegedly occurred at Rubkuai Payam of Mayendit County of Unity State.

The motive of the attack, which targeted the family is still unclear.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Nyang supposed that four suspects including three men and a woman have been identified in connection with the fatal attack.

He said the three men who committed the crime, are from Moum Training Center in the neighboring Leer County – allegations Eye Radio could not independently verify.

“We have assembled some information and we found that those who committed this crime are four in number and they are now in Muom training center,” he said.

Nyang said a preliminary investigation identified Jiluak Sam Genay as the prime suspect.

Commissioner Nyang spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Rubkuai town.

“He is the person who was leading the attack we know him and have been identified as Jiluak Sam Genay and his now in Muom training and we talk with the authorities there to arrest since yesterday, but there’s no any action,” he said.

Gatluak Nyang however said the security situation is controlled and calm and the security authorities are patrolling.

Authorities in Leer County were not immediately available for comment on the matter.

Lieth Nyak Joak, a journalist and younger brother to the deceased described the 82-yer-old as a humble man of integrity who treated people with equity.

“My brother never discriminate against anyone. During his leadership since 1998 he never mistreated nor humiliating anyone. He often acts in accordance to the law. That was his principle he believe on,” he told Eye Radio.



Lieth said the family is shocked and deeply saddened by the “untimely death of our elder brother Thoan Nyak Jock who has been killed in cold blooded.”

“We call upon the local authority in Mayiandit County and the State government to do thorough investigations and bring culprits to justice,” he said.

In the last few months, a vicious wave of sub-national violence allegedly fueled by local government officials, has worsened security situation in southern Unity State.

Last month, the ceasefire monitoring body CTSAM-VM accused the commissioners of Mayendit and Koch of instigating communal violence in the restive region.

Commissioner Gatluak Nyang Hoth, however, described the CTSAM-VM report as baseless and denied having mobilized armed youth to attack villages in the neighboring Leer County.