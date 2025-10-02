South Sudan reaffirms Mombasa as key economic gateway

MOMBASA, Kenya (Eye Radio) — South Sudan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Anthony Kon, has reaffirmed the indispensable relationship between the two nations, declaring that the Kenyan facility is “not only Kenya’s port but also South Sudan’s primary economic lifeline.”

Ambassador Kon made this announcement after paying a courtesy call on Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir on Wednesday, October 1, to solidify cooperation and underscore Mombasa’s central role as South Sudan’s primary economic gateway.

South Sudanese customs officers and business representatives accompanied the Ambassador Kon.

Ambassador Kon described the visit as both “symbolic and practical,” and declared that South Sudan will “continue to use Mombasa as its main port.”

“Mombasa is a gateway to South Sudanese imports and exports and connects South Sudan with the region and the rest of the world. Mombasa is not only Kenya’s port but also South Sudan’s port.”

Ambassador Kon emphasised his commitment to strengthening this vital trade link.

Focus on High Trade Costs and New Consulate

During the discussion, Ambassador Kon outlined a comprehensive program of engagement aimed at reducing costs and streamlining trade procedures.

He informed Governor Nassir that he would meet directly with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and freight companies to investigate why clearing and shipping costs remain disproportionately high.

The Ambassador stressed the importance of addressing challenges such as hidden tariffs, double taxation, and excessive charges, which he noted often force South Sudanese importers to abandon cargo.

Ambassador Kon also briefed the Governor on the Government of South Sudan’s plan to establish a Consulate in Mombasa to facilitate trade and better support South Sudanese stakeholders in the region.

Investment and Future Cooperation

Looking ahead, the Ambassador expressed a strong desire to convene a joint business forum to bring South Sudanese and Kenyan investors together.

He urged Kenyan investors to explore opportunities not just in Juba but in the wider regions of South Sudan, highlighting potential beyond the oil sector in areas like minerals.

Ambassador Kon concluded his visit on a positive note, setting the stage for his participation the following day in a regional workshop on empty container management, a clear signal of South Sudan’s commitment to improving regional trade efficiency.

The meeting reaffirmed Mombasa’s indispensable role and marked a renewed commitment to deepen ties in trade, investment, and regional partnership.

