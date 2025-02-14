Guinea-Bissau president Sissoco Embalo visits South Sudan

Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló made a surprise visit to South Sudan for the first time, arriving in Juba on Thursday where he was welcomed by President Salva Kiir before the two leaders held bilateral talks.

The visit marks a critical moment as the two leaders seek to initiate and formalize diplomatic relations and explore areas of mutual interest between Juba and Bissau, a statement from President Kiir’s office said.

It added that upon his arrival, President Embalo was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace, where he inspected the guard of honour.

“The two leaders discussed bilateral engagements in various fields such as trade, cultural exchange programs, and cooperative efforts in strengthening regional peace,” the statement added.

President Embalo reportedly expressed Guinea Bissau’s readiness to support the South Sudanese peace process.

Guinea-Bissau is a West African nation situated in the Atlantic coast, bordering Senegal to the north, Guinea to the east and south and Atlantic Ocean to the west.

