Holy Family stun Kator in 3-2 victory in SSPL

Holy Family Rumbek came from behind to deliver a stunning 3-2 defeat to Kator Juba on Thursday to go second in the South Sudan Premier League and end Kator’s 10-game unbeaten run.



Holy Family are one point behind league leaders Jamus after securing 25 points in ten games.

The defeat was also a significant setback for Kator, who had only conceded two goals throughout the league campaign, courtesy of their solid defense.

The match began with Kator taking control through their highly pressing 4-4-2 formation, which effectively restricted Holy Family’s ball movement.

In the 28th minute, Kator took the lead through midfielder Michael Taku who got hold of a cross from the right wing and headed the ball into the net following a defensive error.

But Holy Family’s Justin Azum struck back to equalize in the 35th minute. Azum outpaced Kator defenders to convert a well-delivered cross, netting his sixth goal of the tournament.

Kator wasted no time regaining the lead in the second half, executing a series of passes to strain Holy Family’s defense. Michael Taku found the back of the net again in the 52nd minute, putting his side ahead by 2-1.

Holy Family fought back with great resilience and made strategic substitutions that changed the course of the game. Their midfielder John Juluk netted in the 72nd minute to cancel the opponents’ lead.

And just five minutes later, Holy Family’s Nhial Agany secured the victory with a decisive goal, his fifth of the tournament. He was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Holy Family’s head coach, Deng Abu Kalam, expressed his satisfaction with the win, acknowledging Kator as a formidable opponent.

He credited his team’s preparation and ability to exploit gaps in the opposition’s defense for their hard-fought victory and their rise to second place in the league.

