Activist welcomes German grant to Eye Radio to sustain independent media

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A civil society activist has welcomed a new grant from the German Embassy to Eye Radio, while also appreciating the support previously provided by the Kingdom of the Netherlands Embassy in South Sudan, which is concluding this month.



Speaking on Sunday, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), Edmond Yakani, stated that this vital funding is crucial for sustaining independent media and strengthening democratic engagement across the country.

Yakani praised the German government for awarding 24,000 euros to Eye Radio to support its operations.

He said the funding will reinforce the station’s role as a key platform for public participation in governance, democracy, peacebuilding, and accountability.

“I would like to take this opportunity with high respect to appreciate the leadership of the German Embassy led by His Excellency Ambassador for awarding a grant of 24,000 to Eye Radio to support the operation of Eye Radio as a media platform that promotes public engagement on matters of governance and democracy, peace and conflict prevention, including other social services that benefit the best interest of the citizen,” Yakani said.

“They [Eye Radio] don’t have enough resources to extend the support that we have seen from the Kingdom of the Netherlands Embassy in Juba. And now, the support we have seen from the German Embassy in Juba for Eye Radio is beneficial and very important,” he stated.

“We, as a civil society, would like to call upon the donor community that public engagement is promoted when we have institutions like Eye Radio and other media platforms that are adequately funded.”

According to Yakani, Eye Radio plays a vital role in enabling citizens to participate in democratic processes.

“It is a platform that allows citizens to exercise their responsibility in holding their government accountable,” he said. “It is a platform that makes the social contract between citizens and government realized.”

Yakani also acknowledged past support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, saying their funding had kept Eye Radio operational for years before global reductions in foreign aid began affecting media houses.

“Eye Radio is now facing the financial shock because we are aware that at the global level, the sources of financial support for institutions like Eye Radio… are now being reduced because governments of sources of funding are also looking inwards,” he said.

While welcoming the new German grant, Yakani warned that the amount is not enough to offset the financial strain faced by the radio station.

“This funding that is being channelled by the German Embassy is not adequate. It is still a drop in the river of the financial pool that Eye Radio needs,” he said.

“We have witnessed Eye Radio reducing staff, and we are worried that Eye Radio may close some of their state stations… and even at the national capital level, Eye Radio may reduce its capacity in providing its programs that are very beneficial.”

Yakani urged other embassies and international donors to extend similar support to Eye Radio and other media outlets across the country.

“A citizen cannot demand democracy. Citizen cannot engage in checks and balances on the performance of their government. Citizens cannot claim the constitutional rights that are enshrined in the constitution and demand the government of the day to respond to those rights,” he said, warning that underfunded media undermines democratic participation.

He called for sustained and increased investment in independent media, noting its central role in governance and human rights.

“Media is a critical player in nurturing the growth of democracy and the demand for good governance. It is the only platform that allows citizens to exercise a social contract between them and the government,” he stressed.

Yakani pledged that CEPO and other civil society groups will continue advocating for strengthened media financing in South Sudan.

“As a civil society, we will try our level best to make sure that we have effective advocacy for the support of media because media is a critical platform in our society,” he said. “Media is the one making us enjoy our rights and claim our rights and demand our rights and making sure that we hold our government accountable.”

