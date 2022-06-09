Govt to ensure humanitarian staff are 80% S. Sudanese, 20% foreigners

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs has called on humanitarian organizations to abide by the order which provides for 80% employment rate to South Sudanese.

Peter Mayen Majongdit issued the order to impose existing employment regulations provided in the national labour laws, on the humanitarian sector.

The directive provides that non-governmental organizations at the local and international level must employ 80% of staff from the country and 20% as foreigners.

Minister Mayen says, he has issued the second order as a resolution for the implementation of the first order, which was issued in April this year.

“Am here to announce to the public, that the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management is here to inform the public of the implementation of the ministerial order 002 and also the new resolution that has reached by the ministry labor laws in regards to the employment is effective,” said Mr. Majongdit.

He also demands that all national and international organizations and agencies must apply the regulation and criteria, which he says, are already in effect.

“All the international and national non-governmental organization are here to abide by the labor law which keeps the employment of 80% of their employees must be are South Sudanese,” he stated.

In March 2017, the government raised fees for foreign workers’ work permits, but the decision was later revoked after criticism from humanitarian agencies that the move would affect humanitarian operations.

The criteria provide that all the expatriates and international staff working for national and international non-governmental organizations, and UN agencies must have a valid work permit.

They are also required to have a certificate of good conduct from the Country of origin stating that the individual has no criminal records and is verified by South Sudan security agencies.

This is in addition to authenticated academic certificates that are approved by the ministry of higher education of the Republic of South Sudan.

Minister Mayen said he has formed a committee headed by himself to monitor and implement the order.

“The ministry here again to reiterate that the law is in place and should be implemented as it’s and there is no compromise in this. The grace period is there, however, all are urged immediately to start screening the workforce.”

