Govt. to conduct public servant headcount, payroll reforms

The national government has endorsed the implementation of a public servant headcount and payroll reforms program to streamline payroll systems and improve human resource management.

The decision was made during the fourth ordinary sitting of the Service Cluster Meeting, chaired by Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga.

The reforms being spearheaded by the Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development, Dak Doup Bichok, will be rolled out in three phases.

This starts from a headcount of all civil servants at the state and national levels to biometric registration and payroll cleansing.

The initiative, supported by the World Bank, will initially target five key ministries such as the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Cabinet Affairs, Public Service and Human Resource Development, Finance and Planning, and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The program is estimated to cost nearly one million U.S. dollars.

Minister Bichok emphasized that the reforms aim to eliminate payroll discrepancies and ensure accurate data collection for the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS).

