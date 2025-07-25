25th July 2025

CES govt. to crack down on Juba graveyard squatters

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 12 hours ago

Profile photo|Demolished shelters at Munuki graveyard. (-)

Authorities in Central Equatoria State have ordered the evacuation of occupants from graveyards in the national capital, Juba, citing security and burial concerns.

The decision was reached during the State Council of Ministers’ regular Thursday meeting, chaired by Governor Lt. Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel.

They cited graveyards in and around Juba — including Moroyok, Jebel Lemon, and Hai Malakal- are no longer just resting places for the dead.

“We have received concerns over insecurity, especially in Moroyok graveyard west of Juba near the former Protection of Civilian camp, and in the Jebel Lemon graveyard. Some individuals have occupied these graveyards and occasionally threaten people going for burials,” the office of the governor quoted Aligo as saying.
‎“The Commissioner of Juba County is directed to address these concerns and ensure the safety of mourners. The Mayor of Juba City Council has also been tasked with clearing the Hai Malakal graveyard and ensuring it is fenced to preserve the dignity of those buried there,” he added.

According to the State Cabinet, these cemeteries have been increasingly occupied by individuals forced by economic hardship to seek shelter among the graves.

Acting Minister of Information and Communication, Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado, revealed that such settlements are not only hindering decent burials but also pose a security risk, becoming hideouts for criminal elements.

To address the issue, the Cabinet has directed the Commissioner of Juba County and the Mayor of Juba City Council to ensure graveyards are vacated and preserved for their intended purpose.

The Ministry of Housing and Land has also been tasked with considering cemetery space in future land allocation.

