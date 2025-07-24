Logging scandal: two Kajokeji officials arrested for issuing permits in violation of ban

The Commissioner of Kajo-Keji County in Central Equatoria has said two officials from the Department of Forestry have been arrested for issuing illegal logging permits in violation of a nationwide ban.

According to Commissioner Jackson Wani Mule, the two officials authorized logging operations for individuals and companies, despite multiple government orders prohibiting such activities.

He said that logging bans were issued in 2020 and 2021, with a renewed directive from the national Minister of Environment on 20th January this year.

These directives were widely circulated across relevant departments.

“When questioned, the individuals initially denied involvement, but after reviewing the documents, we found evidence implicating the officials. As a result, the Military Intelligence (MI) arrested the two forestry officers the day before yesterday at 3 p.m., launched a thorough investigation, and handed them over to the police yesterday,” he said.

The commissioner said the arrested officials illegally authorized logging companies, with some of the timber later seized at the Uganda border.

“Three lorries have already crossed the border, and we were shown documents signed by the forestry officials themselves. Two more lorries are currently at the border—one carrying logs and the other loaded with charcoal,” he said.

The Commissioner further revealed that illegal logging is still ongoing in at least four locations within Limi.

Authorities have pledged to continue investigating illegal logging activities and to bring all those responsible to justice.

They are now targeting operations in the Payams where illegal logging activities are taking place.

