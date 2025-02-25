25th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   Govt orders non-complying tax collecting agencies to remit revenues

Govt orders non-complying tax collecting agencies to remit revenues

Authors: Lasuba Memo | Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Kiir pictured inking the bills|Courtesy|Presidential Affairs Press Unit

The Economic Cluster has listed non-complying and partially-complying revenue collecting agencies and directed them to fully remit the dues into the bank account of  Ministry of Finance and Planning.

In a circular dated 24 of February, 2025, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs said Kiir conveyed the directive coming from the Vice President for Economic Cluster.

The order, which took effect the same day, has been communicated to all relevant authorities for immediate implementation.

The letter designated 15 ministries and authorities responsible for not complying with remittance of non-fiscal revenues.

Among the non-complying agencies are the Ministries of Wildlife, Tourism and Conservation, Electricity, Environment and Forestry, Civil Defense, Education, Lands, Health, Finance, and South Sudan Prisons Service.

Other non-complying institutions include South Sudan Media Authority, Roads, Urban Water Cooperation, and Juba Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the head-of-state has listed partially complying institution including Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development, National Communication Authority, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and South Sudan civil aviation authority.

Others are Directorate of Traffic Police, Petroleum Ministry and the Directorate of Civil registry, National Passport and Immigration.

According to the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, these institutions must collect and deposit revenues directly into the Ministry of Finance and Planning’s bank account.

It warned that any violation of this directive could lead to administrative actions and accountability measures.

However, the order directed the finance ministry to allocate 5 percent of the respective collections to the respective ministries and authorities.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan 1

SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan

Published February 19, 2025

Govt closes schools for two weeks due to heatwave 2

Govt closes schools for two weeks due to heatwave

Published February 21, 2025

VP Bol says civil servants to receive salary next month, vows timely payment 3

VP Bol says civil servants to receive salary next month, vows timely payment

Published February 21, 2025

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas 4

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas

Published February 18, 2025

Juba traders increase prices over customs duties adjustment 5

Juba traders increase prices over customs duties adjustment

Published February 19, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Pope Francis ‘rested well all night’ – Vatican

Published 17 mins ago

Govt orders non-complying tax collecting agencies to remit revenues

Published 2 hours ago

UN’s Lacroix meets President Kiir as extended peace roadmap begins

Published 14 hours ago

Civil society urges political accountability as ‘lowly’ extension takes effect

Published 18 hours ago

Orthodox Patriarch Theodore II calls for global prayers for peace during visit to Juba

Published 18 hours ago

SSPDF calls for calm among Upper Nile residents

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.