Govt orders non-complying tax collecting agencies to remit revenues

The Economic Cluster has listed non-complying and partially-complying revenue collecting agencies and directed them to fully remit the dues into the bank account of Ministry of Finance and Planning.

In a circular dated 24 of February, 2025, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs said Kiir conveyed the directive coming from the Vice President for Economic Cluster.

The order, which took effect the same day, has been communicated to all relevant authorities for immediate implementation.

The letter designated 15 ministries and authorities responsible for not complying with remittance of non-fiscal revenues.

Among the non-complying agencies are the Ministries of Wildlife, Tourism and Conservation, Electricity, Environment and Forestry, Civil Defense, Education, Lands, Health, Finance, and South Sudan Prisons Service.

Other non-complying institutions include South Sudan Media Authority, Roads, Urban Water Cooperation, and Juba Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the head-of-state has listed partially complying institution including Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development, National Communication Authority, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and South Sudan civil aviation authority.

Others are Directorate of Traffic Police, Petroleum Ministry and the Directorate of Civil registry, National Passport and Immigration.

According to the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, these institutions must collect and deposit revenues directly into the Ministry of Finance and Planning’s bank account.

It warned that any violation of this directive could lead to administrative actions and accountability measures.

However, the order directed the finance ministry to allocate 5 percent of the respective collections to the respective ministries and authorities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter