25th February 2025
Pope Francis slept peacefully all night – Vatican

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 10 hours ago

Pope Francis at his general audience on Nov. 22, 2023. | Credit: Daniel Ibanez/CNA

The Vatican said Pope Francis “rested well throughout the night” on Tuesday – a day after his condition saw a slight improvement – as the pontiff spends his tenth night in hospital due to a respiratory illness.

“Pope Francis rested well throughout the night,” the latest update from the Holy See Press Office said.

On Monday, the Vatican reported that the Pope’s health has shown slight improvement and he did not suffer episodes of respiratory distress although his condition remains critical.

He has been at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since 14 February and is being treated for double pneumonia, chronic bronchitis and signs of mild renal failure.

The Holy See Office said some laboratory tests have shown improvement and the monitoring of the 88-year-old’s mild kidney insufficiency has not raised any concerns.

The statement added that oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels.

“Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the doctors are prudently maintaining their cautious prognosis,” the Holy See said.

It added that in the morning of February 24, the Pope received the Eucharist, resumed his work in the afternoon, and called the parish priest of Gaza to express his “paternal closeness”.

On February 22, the Vatican said the pontiff’s health deteriorated and he suffered a “prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis” and needed blood transfusions.

On February 24, hundreds of people, including Cardinals, Bishops, and members of the Roman Curia, gather in St Peter’s Square to pray the Rosary for Pope Francis.

“This initiative strengthened the prayer marathon that had already begun last Saturday in various dioceses around the world,” Vatican News reported.

 

