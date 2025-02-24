UN’s Lacroix meets President Kiir as extended peace roadmap begins

The UN Undersecretary for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix accompanied by UNMISS chief has met with President Salva Kiir on Monday in Juba where he delivered António Guterres message, reaffirming the UN’s commitment to supporting South Sudan’s stability and development.

The discussions according to President Salva Kiir’s press unit, “centered on South Sudan’s preparations for its upcoming elections and the implementation of security arrangements as stipulated in the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Lacroix reportedly stressed the importance of collaboration between the government and the UN to achieve progress in these areas.

Kiir and the UN stressed the need to ensure security in the region with Lacroix expressing UN’s call for dialogue to advancing cooperative security measures while also acknowledging the impacts of ongoing conflict in neighboring Sudan.

The President Kiir was said to have “expressed gratitude for the UN’s continued support and highlighted the importance of international cooperation in building a peaceful future for South Sudan.”

Kiir was reported to have” reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the peace agreement and creating a conducive environment for development.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter