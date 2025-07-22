22nd July 2025
Governance | Justice | Music   |   Kiir urges new supreme justices to uphold dignity and integrity

Kiir urges new supreme justices to uphold dignity and integrity

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 20 minutes ago

President Salva Kiir presides over the swearing of new justices of the supreme court - Photo credit: Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has called on the six newly appointed supreme court justices to carry out their duties with dignity and integrity.

Kiir made the call during an oath taking ceremony at the State House on Tuesday.

In a statement published by the Office of the President, Kiir said tasked the justices with strengthening an independent judiciary which support national peace and stability by ensuring justice for all.

He said that their promotion was not a mere show of trust but rather a responsibility that requires commitment to go beyond interpreting the law and become defenders of fairness, equality, and the rights of the people.

“Their conduct, must reflect the dignity and integrity of the office they now hold,” read in part the statement posted by the presidential office on Facebook.

Chief Justice Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng, who also administered the oath-taking, urged the new justices to prioritize clearing the backlog of court cases.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” he said of the urging need to address the judicial backlog.

The six justices include Stephen Simon Benjingwa, Bol Lul Wang, Isaac Pur Majak, William Kaya Pacifico, Makur Machok Manyuon, and Kulang Jeroboam Machor.

They were promoted early this month in a presidential decree that also promoted scores of other judicial officers elevated to higher courts.

Their appointment comes after the Chief Justice Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng, outlined his judicial reform agenda.

Following his appointment in June, Dr. Deng said his key priorities include effecting the long-overdue promotion of judicial officers, harnessing digital infrastructure, and the development of a new strategic plan to strengthen the judiciary.

