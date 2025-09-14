14th September 2025

Wau court jails five gang members for deadly birthday party attack

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 4 hours ago

Gavel And Handcuffs On The Law Book Over The Wooden Table Background

A court in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, has sentenced five gang members to six months in prison each for a violent attack that killed one person and injured two others last week.

The convicts are also ordered to pay a fine of 350,000 South Sudan Pounds each.

Major Mayen told Eye Radio on Saturday that the suspects were arrested after they attacked a birthday party, leading to the death of Adam and the injury of 19-year-old Musa Saber and 17-year-old Madeline Gaetano last Thursday.

“…court ruling, each of the six suspects was sentenced to six months imprisonment. In addition, each was fined SSP 350,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in additional six months imprisonment,” he said.

Another suspect, described as the prime suspect in the killing of 22-year-old Moatasem Mohamed Adam, remains in custody as police continue with investigations, according to Major Santino Udol Mayen, the state police spokesperson.

“Meanwhile, one suspect accused of murder remains under police custody pending further investigation and trial. Police assure the public that law enforcement agencies remain committed to maintaining peace and order and ensuring that justice is served,” he said.

He said five of the six suspects appeared before court on Saturday and were convicted under sections 48, 79, and 312 of the South Sudan Penal Code Act, 2008.

