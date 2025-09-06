Health Ministry assures public amid new Ebola outbreak in DRC

The outbreak, confirmed on September 4, 2025, marks the 16th time the virus has been identified in the DRC since 1976.

In an official statement, the Ministry detailed that the current outbreak began on August 20, 2025, with a 34-year-old woman as the index case.

“She was admitted to a hospital with a high fever and vomiting and died five days later. As of September 4, a total of 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including four healthcare workers, have been recorded, with a fatality rate of 53.6%. The cases have been confined to two remote health zones within the DRC’s Kasai Province, which has limited access and air links.”

The Ministry reiterated that the Zaire strain of the Ebola virus is a severe, often fatal illness. It is transmitted through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person.

Initial symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, and vomiting, with unexplained bleeding often appearing in the later stages. While the fatality rate can be as high as 90% without treatment, early diagnosis and quality healthcare can significantly reduce this.

“The Ministry of Health would like to reassure the public and all stakeholders that the government is fully committed to transparent communication and will provide regular updates on the situation,” the statement read.

In a proactive response, the Ministry confirmed it is working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners to ensure South Sudan is prepared and has the operational readiness to respond to any potential threat of the virus spreading.

