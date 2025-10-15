15th October 2025

President Kiir mourns Raila Odinga, hails him as a ‘distinguished Pan Africanist’

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

FILE: President Salva Kiir with Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (R) in Nairobi, Kenya on August 27, 2024. | Credit | Office of the President

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) President Salva Kiir has expressed profound sorrow following the death of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, EGH, hailing him as a distinguished leader of integrity and a dedicated Pan Africanist.

President Kiir, in a formal message from the Office of the President, hailed Odinga’s lifelong dedication to democracy, justice, and national unity, stating this commitment made him “an enduring symbol of leadership… in Kenya and across Africa.”

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of South Sudan, and on my own behalf, I extend condolences to Your Excellency, the Government and people of Kenya, his beloved wife, Mama Idah Odinga and to the bereaved extended family,” the President stated.

President Kiir concluded the message by offering prayers and solidarity, asking that Almighty God grant comfort to Odinga’s family and the people of Kenya during their time of mourning.

